Time for some guilt-free vanity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sustainable living is the new hot topic in the city, with several prominent people promoting and backing the cause. In a latest move, actor Keerthy Suresh, fashion designer Shilpa Reddy and entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt on Friday launched a skincare brand, Bhoomitra, which offers a range of cruelty-free and vegan products made of native ingredients.

From elixir oils for the skin to nourishing hair oils and body scrubs, the brand generously uses cardamom, camphor and giloy in its products. “Shilpa and I have been running Sustainkart for long now and have been promoting sustainable living. Switching to sustainable products is very important, which one can start with skincare and food. Keerthy, who also uses a lot of natural products and believes in sustainability, loved our idea and got on board,” says Kanthi.

Launching Bhoomitra was no easy task. The three of them brainstormed over the idea for nearly four months, did their research on the different ingredients that can be used in skin and haircare, and also sought advice from Ayurveda practitioners across the country.

The result was a line of enriching products such as the Elaichi & Saffron Elixir Face Oil, Black Seed & Giloy Nourishing Hair Oil and Rose & Camphor Almond Meal Scrub, among many others. “Most skin and hair problems begin in the monsoon or just before winter. That’s why we thought this would be the ideal time to launch Bhoomitra. These are all unique concoctions and are naturally scented,” says Kanthi, adding that the products are available on bhoomitra.store.

Shilpa has been the face of sustainable living in Hyderabad and also hosts a talk show on YouTube, through which she aims at raising awareness on clean and green living. She has also been promoting the use of natural fabrics and has completely switched her clothing line to handlooms.