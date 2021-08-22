Bike rally for traffic awareness carried out in Shadnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,000 motorcyclists teamed up with the Cyberabad traffic police to take out a rally for raising awareness towards compliance of traffic rules. The rally was flagged off by the Shadnagar ACP and Traffic ACP at Shadnagar Municipal Stadium on Saturday. With 2,000 riders, this rally is aimed at registering a name for itself at the Telangana Book of World Records. The bikers wore helmets and carried placards on road-safety while they passed through Shadnagar Muncipal Stadium - Shadnagar Cross roads - Muncipal commissioner office - Lavanya Hotel U turn - Hajipally U turn and culminated at the starting point.