STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mom's desire to help autistic son spawns three centres for kids with various disorders

In 2007, she started Ananya Child Development and Early Intervention Centre in an independent house and hired a teacher to teach speech therapy and behavioural training to her son

Published: 22nd August 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Madhavi’s perseverance has not only enabled her son to become a musician

Madhavi’s perseverance has not only enabled her son to become a musician

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It started with regular schools rejecting Madhavi Adimulam’s autistic son, who had special needs. She then quit her plum job to completely focus on fulfilling her son’s special needs. It led to her starting a full-fledged centre to teach kids with special needs. Now, Madhavi’s perseverance has not only enabled her son to become a musician, but has also provided to new lease of life to scores of other students who learn at the three branches of her centre.

After Varun, aged two, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 2000, Madhavi could not find any school where her son could learn to communicate with others. She ended up enrolling him in a regular school, but the teachers there said they were not able to teach Varun.

This made the 49-year-old resign her plum job in a reputed tech firm from the IT sector, in which she had worked for 10 years, to completely dedicate her life for her son and look after him. “I cannot sit in the office knowing my son is struggling with this disorder and not able to get proper lessons for his growth,” she said.

In 2007, she started Ananya Child Development and Early Intervention Centre in an independent house and hired a teacher to teach speech therapy and behavioural training to her son -- the only student of the centre at the time. Today, this centre has spread to three branches in Madhapur, Banjara Hills and Khajaguda, which focus on conducting therapies for children affected by autism, learning disabilities and developmental delays.

“We always deliver measurable outcomes for children with developmental delays and special needs through integration of specialist therapies, parent support training. Before Covid-19, around 200 kids with autism used to attend classes to overcome learning disorders, social or behavioural difficulties, shyness and social isolation,” Madhavi said.

Madhavi is a Certified Auditory Integration Therapist and has worked in schools for children with special needs in the UK. “There is a lack of awareness in our country on autism. Just like others, those suffering with this disorder also have special talents, but their true potential cannot be realised. After undergoing different therapies, my son became independent and became a musician by defying the odds,” she said.

40 STAFFERS

The centres specialise in treating children of all ages affected by psychiatric disorders such as ASD, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, learning difficulties etc. There 40 teaching and non-teaching staff who offer training in art and play therapy, school readiness etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Autism Madhavi Adimulam hyderabad
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp