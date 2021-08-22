Hyderabad: Policeman son of farmer starts gardening culture at SR Nagar police station

priyadarshini Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A policeman who is also a farmer’s son, armed with extensive knowledge of seasonal plants, has initiated the culture of gardening at the unlikeliest of places -- a police station. The SR Nagar police station is now adorned with a plethora of plants, in both its indoor and outdoor spaces.

K Saidulu, SHO and inspector at the station and the man behind the greenery, says, “Agriculture, including gardening, was my passion, and it led me to cultivate various vegetables and flowering plants in the newly constructed building. The staff is also coordinating very well in this effort, and the result is a lush green landscape at the station.”

The gardening activities commenced in the month of June. Anasuya, a Home Guard deployed at the station, says the SHO always seems energetic while carrying out any gardening. Once the inspector shared his idea with the department, it was met with unanimous agreement.

Saidulu says, “In a 2,000 sq ft plot, a quarter of the land is occupied by the building and the rest is all dedicated for plants. Two people interested in the initiative invest two hours of their time everyday in the initiative.”