Special drive to ensure Hyderabad is 100% vaccinated against Covid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Determined to turn Hyderabad into a 100 per cent Covid-vaccinated city within a fortnight, the Telangana government is gearing up to launch a special vaccination drive on August 23, covering all the 4,846 colonies, slums and other areas in the GHMC and 360 localities in the cantonment zone. A total of 175 mobile vaccine vehicles will be used for the purpose — 150 in the GHMC and 25 in the cantonment areas. Each vehicle would have two vaccinators and a data entry operator.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar convened a meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday on the special vaccination drive with Health Department and GHMC officials. The Chief Secretary appealed to the people to make use of the opportunity to get vaccinated as soon as possible.Health Secretary Sam Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Secunderabad Cantonment Board CEO Ajit Reddy, Director Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao and other officials were present at the meeting.

Before the launch of the drive, mobilisation teams would go door-to-door and identify unvaccinated persons. They would then inform the citizens of the date and time of the vaccination. Later, a sticker would be pasted on the doors of every vaccinated household.

Sources said that adequate quantity of vaccine has been made available to cover all the households in the GHMC and cantonment areas. The government would take up an extensive awareness campaign on the special vaccination drive. After the complete vaccination of a colony, a public event would be conducted to encourage other colonies and slums to work towards attaining 100 per cent vaccination. Additionally, the GHMC Commissioner would issue appreciation certificates to Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and colonies that successfully achieve 100 per cent vaccination.