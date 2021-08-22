Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao elected president of Exhibition Society

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has been elected as the president of the Exhibition Society, Hyderabad (Numaish) on Saturday. Harish Rao assured the Exhibition Society’s managing committee that he would strive hard for the development of the Society.

The Finance Minister congratulated them for successfully conducting the All India Industrial Exhibitions for the last 80 years. “With the help of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, we will try to get international recognition for the industrial exhibitions,” he said.

The Finance Minister also said that steps should be taken to improve the quality of education for students studying in educational institutions run by the Exhibition Society so they can get suitable placements.

It may be mentioned here that former Finance and Health Minister E Rajender, who served as Exhibition Society president from 2014 to June this year, resigned from the post after he was sacked from the State Cabinet.