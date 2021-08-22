Virtual US education fair on August 27, September 3: US Consulate General, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Virtual fairs of US universities will be held on August 27 and September 3, the US Consulate General, Hyderabad said in a statement here on Saturday.These virtual fairs are free for all and provide an online platform for students and their parents to interact with 100 plus accredited US universities and colleges. There is no registration or participation fee.

For students seeking Master’s or Phd programmes in the United States, a Graduate Virtual Fair 2021 will be held on Friday, August 27 between 5.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

The registration link is: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair21EmbWeb. For high school students seeking Bachelor’s programmes in the USA, an Undergraduate Virtual Fair 2021 will be conducted on Friday, September 3, between 5.30 pm and 10.30 pm. Registration link is: https://bit.ly UGEdUSAFair21EmbWeb

The participating US higher education institutions represent a wide geographic area in the United States and offer a range of academic programmes at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The attendees can learn about various programmes and admission criteria.

The discussions with US universities and EducationUSA advisers will help students make informed choices about studying in the US, funding and scholarships, practical training, and Covid-19 precautions at universities and colleges. Students can get information about student visas through the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, the official source on visas.