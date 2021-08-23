Hyderabad businessman murdered; one held, two on the run

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city-based businessman was murdered by three men in Sangareddy. Madhusudhan Reddy was kidnapped from Charminar by three men who were his acquaintances and killed in a farm house in Digwal village, Sangareddy.

Reddy had met Sanjeev and Girish in jail where he was serving time for his involvement in a murder. Reddy had been unable to pay a sum of Rs 40 lakh to Sanjeev and the latter conspired with Girish and Jagannath to kill him. Sanjeev called the victim to his house in Charminar on August 19 and took him to Sangareddy. One of the three, Jagannath has been arrested by the south zone police.