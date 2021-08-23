STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man gets five years in jail for sexual assault attempt on woman tenant

The accused was residing at Neredmet along with his mother. In May 2020, the victim, a 23-year-old woman from Jangaon district and working in the city, had rented a portion of their house.

Published: 23rd August 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman at Neredmet in 2020 was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years and a fine of Rs 5,000. The victim was a tenant in the accused’s house.

Bodusu Kalyan Yadav was a habitual offender involved in eleven cases in Neredmet police limits. He has a rowdy sheet against him and was also detained twice under the PD act. In 2020, he was convicted for two years in another assault case at Neredmet.

The accused was residing at Neredmet along with his mother. In May 2020, the victim, a 23-year-old woman from Jangaon district and working in the city, had rented a portion of their house. After around ten days of her stay, the accused started harassing her by passing comments.

Later one day, he barged into her room and tried to assault her sexually and dragged her clothes. As she shouted for help, he gagged her mouth, kicked and hit her in the stomach and also warned her of dire consequences and abused her in the name of her caste. As a result, the victim received internal injuries.

Based on her complaint, a case under sections 452, 354-B, 323, 506, 509 of the IPC and Prevention of Atrocities against SC & STs Act was registered and he was arrested. During the trial, the court examined the evidence. Based on the statement of the victim and other supporting evidence, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp