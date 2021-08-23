Hyderabad man gets five years in jail for sexual assault attempt on woman tenant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman at Neredmet in 2020 was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years and a fine of Rs 5,000. The victim was a tenant in the accused’s house.

Bodusu Kalyan Yadav was a habitual offender involved in eleven cases in Neredmet police limits. He has a rowdy sheet against him and was also detained twice under the PD act. In 2020, he was convicted for two years in another assault case at Neredmet.

The accused was residing at Neredmet along with his mother. In May 2020, the victim, a 23-year-old woman from Jangaon district and working in the city, had rented a portion of their house. After around ten days of her stay, the accused started harassing her by passing comments.

Later one day, he barged into her room and tried to assault her sexually and dragged her clothes. As she shouted for help, he gagged her mouth, kicked and hit her in the stomach and also warned her of dire consequences and abused her in the name of her caste. As a result, the victim received internal injuries.

Based on her complaint, a case under sections 452, 354-B, 323, 506, 509 of the IPC and Prevention of Atrocities against SC & STs Act was registered and he was arrested. During the trial, the court examined the evidence. Based on the statement of the victim and other supporting evidence, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment.