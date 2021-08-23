Indigo resumes Hyderabad-Maldives direct flights

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Direct flights between Hyderabad and Maldives were resumed from Sunday. The flights will initially operate between Hyderabad and Malé three times a week from August 22 (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday). The frequency will increase to four times a week from October 15 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday)

According to GHIAL (GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited) authorities, IndiGo has started this new route from Hyderabad. IndiGo flight 6E 8108 departed from GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 2.20 PM (IST) and arrived at Maldives’ Velana International Airport at 4.30 PM (IST). The return flight 6E 8107 from Malé will arrive in Hyderabad at 20.50 PM (IST).