Mayor launches drive to control mosquito menace in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to control the mosquito menace in Hyderabad, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Sunday launched a campaign to control mosquito breeding and prevent the spread of vector-borne dieases like dengue and chikungunya.

This initiative was launched on Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao’s call for cleaning stagnant water from houses and nearby areas “every Sunday at 10 am, for 10 minutes, for 10 weeks.”

The Mayor said that this programme will be carried out in Greater Hyderabad every Sunday for ten weeks and requested coordination from all stakeholders including public representatives from GHMC, corporators, colony welfare associations and NGOs. She said this campaign is a collective responsibility.