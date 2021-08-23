STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Once a big draw at Hyderabad parks, open gyms lie in disarray

Most gyms set up by GHMC in parks are in bad shape due to poor maintenance, at some parks equipment has been stolen by miscreants

Published: 23rd August 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 08:06 AM

Equipment at the open gyms at Indira Park and Imliban Park

Equipment at the open gyms at Indira Park and Imliban Park | S Senbagapandiyan

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an intention to create a healthy Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) set up around 175 open gyms at public parks across the city. However, with the municipal body showing no interest in maintaining them, none of them are of any use to the public, with a majority of the equipment either lying in a rusted heap or stolen by nimble footed thieves to make a quick buck.

At parks where the equipment is intact, poor maintenance has rendered them unusable. Just around 10 per cent of 175 gyms are of use for the residents, thanks mainly to the local colony welfare associations as they have taken upon themselves the responsibility of maintaining them.For instance, at Indira Park three open gyms were set up with air walker machines, circular swings, see-saws, air swings, cross walkers, pull chairs, shoulder twisters, abdominal riders, seat twister pushers and leg extensions, but most of these are lying in badly damaged condition.

A local Satyanarayana, who frequents Indira Park along with his two children, says he is disappointed as the equipment is not for use. “This is how the civic body maintains them. After setting up the open gyms, they lose interest in maintaining them,” he said.Many youngsters are also expressing disappointment over the condition of these gyms. “We came here after paying the entry fee. But after seeing the condition of these equipments, we are disappointed. This is an apology for a gym,” said one youngster.

The situation at Imliban Park is no better. Part of the gym equipment is in utter disarray. The two air swings are completely damaged and are beyond the scope of any repair. The circular swing and pull chair have been damaged and some equipment is understood to have been stolen. Same is the case with KBR Park where some of the gym equipment, including those used for shoulder and chest workout, are missing.  
“Miscreants used hacksaws to cut and take away the steel components. Lack of monitoring is the main reason for the damage,” said one official on condition of anonymity. The officials said it has become very difficult to keep a watch on gym equipment since the parks are spread over a vast area and monitoring the gyms has become a challenge.  

Another official attributed the present condition of these gyms to lack of coordination between the engineering and sports wings. “The equipment was installed by the engineering wing without consulting the sports wing. They did not consult us before fixing the equipment in the parks,” a sports wing official  said. 

