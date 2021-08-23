Pandemic effect: Medico forced to sell vegetables, seeks KTR’s help

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty-two-year-old T Anusha, wakes up at 4 am to go through her medical books. After studying for at least two hours, she and her mother leave their house to sell vegetables in Moti Nagar area.She takes her books along as she doesn’t want to miss any chance to study during the day, as her evening gets busier. Anusha is pursuing MBBS at the Kyrgyzstan International School of Medicine (KISM), but had to return to India due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When I was a child, I saw my grandmother slipping into a coma. While she was going through physical hardships, our family was in financial issues. Hence, I decided to become a doctor, to help people,” says Anusha. Anusha had scored over 95 per cent in both her Class X and Intermediate exams, but couldn’t get into a government college to study medicine with her EAMCET marks.

“We found out that studying in KISM was cheaper than getting a degree from a private college here. We thought that we will use all our savings and also take some loans from friends and family to complete my studies. But Covid-19 made it worse for us,” added Anusha, who is the eldest sibling in her family. She now also takes cares of her family expenses with her mother.

For the last few months, she has been trying to get some reduction in her course fee from her college. Additionally, she tried to reach out to officials, but all in vain, she says. “We have a one-room house, so we cannot even take a bank loan. Then someone told me that KTR sir helps people on Twitter, so I tried to get some help, but even after multiple tweets, there was no response. I just want little help from the government to achieve my dream to become a doctor so that I can help others,” says Anusha who aspires to become a neurosurgeon.