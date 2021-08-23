Petrol price cut by 15 paise, diesel by 20 paise in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being on a continuous surge for the past few months, petrol and diesel prices have been cut. Citizens hope to get a little more relief on the fuel price, amidst the Covid-19 economic slump.From Sunday, a litre of petrol in the city will cost Rs 105.69, a fall of 15 paise, and diesel will be Rs 97.13 per litre, a fall in price by 20 paise.

Since May 4 this year, the fuel price in the city has witnessed a steady rise. In July, the petrol price crossed the Rs 100 mark. This is for the first time in months, that the fuel prices have been reduced.The revision in the fuel price has been welcomed by the citizens, who are expecting a further reduction in the fuel price.

V Anoop, a 24-year-old, techie said, “We are glad that there is at least a slight reduction in the fuel prices, even though it is almost negligible. Post pandemic, many of us have suffered a salary cut, on top of it, the high fuel prices are an added burden on our pockets.”