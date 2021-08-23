Two injured in cylinder blast at Hyderabad's Jammigadda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An LPG cylinder exploded at Jammigadda under Jawahar Nagar police limits, burning a man and his daughter. The incident happened when Shivaram Reddy (55) was changing the cylinder. He along with his daughter Kalavathi (30) suffered burns in the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 am on Sunday. Kalavathi was cooking when the cylinder had to be replaced. Her father changed it. As he replaced the cylinder and switched on the stove, the cylinder exploded injuring both of them. Reddy received 20 per cent burns and Kalavathi received 15 per cent burns, police said.