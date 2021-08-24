GHMC worker dies of stress over non-payment of salary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sewerage worker working in Madhapur Division of Chandanagar reportedly died due to severe stress as he was not getting his salary for the past four months from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).The deceased, Yadagiri, worked with GHMC on an outsourcing basis through an agency, Sai Balaji Group of Service. He had received his salary till April, while the authorities say that the due amount has been deposited in the accounts by the agency.

Yadagiri. He was absent from work since August 15.

Angry over his death, several workers staged a protest in front of the GHMC head office. They claim that Yadagiri passed away due to the stress Salaries haven’t been paid for months and workers are having to work in deplorable conditions while the administration has turned a blind eye to their lives, the workers claim.

Meanwhile, GHMC authorities deny such claims and state that Yadagiri died at ESI Hospital, Erragadda, due to a stroke and was admitted to the hospital for the last four days.