New benches to dot Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to fix 30 water-resistant benches on the picturesque Tank Bund Road and PVNR Marg (formerly Necklace Road).

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), on Monday, took to Twitter to announce, “The benches will provide a much-needed sitting arena as well as help in protecting trees.’’ HMDA is giving a facelift to Tank Bund and PVNR Marg by providing recreational facilities to the residents and tourist. It has started beautification works on the 2.2-km stretch of the arterial road.