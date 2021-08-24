STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Over 26,000 vaccinated against on first day of special drive in Hyderabad

As part of the special drive to vaccinate 100 per cent of Hyderabad residents, which started on Monday, 26,892 residents of 264 colonies were vaccinated. 

Published: 24th August 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

covid vaccination

For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the special drive to vaccinate 100 per cent of Hyderabad residents, which started on Monday, 26,892 residents of 264 colonies were vaccinated. Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited a vaccination centre at the Old CIB quarters in Khairatabad to oversee the arrangements made for the special vaccination drive which started across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Secunderabad Cantonment Board areas in the city.

To make Hyderabad a 100-per cent Covid-19 vaccinated city, the State government has launched a special Covid-19 vaccination drive in the city which will last for 10 to 15 days covering as many as 4,846 colonies, slums and other localities in the GHMC limits and 360 localities in Secunderabad Cantonment.

Addressing the public, the Somesh Kumar stated that a team will visit each and every household.  The team members will encourage the people to get vaccinated. He added that an event will be held in each colony after the successful completion of the drive. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad covid vaccine drive coronavirus COVID COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp