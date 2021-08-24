Over 26,000 vaccinated against on first day of special drive in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the special drive to vaccinate 100 per cent of Hyderabad residents, which started on Monday, 26,892 residents of 264 colonies were vaccinated. Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited a vaccination centre at the Old CIB quarters in Khairatabad to oversee the arrangements made for the special vaccination drive which started across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Secunderabad Cantonment Board areas in the city.

To make Hyderabad a 100-per cent Covid-19 vaccinated city, the State government has launched a special Covid-19 vaccination drive in the city which will last for 10 to 15 days covering as many as 4,846 colonies, slums and other localities in the GHMC limits and 360 localities in Secunderabad Cantonment.

Addressing the public, the Somesh Kumar stated that a team will visit each and every household. The team members will encourage the people to get vaccinated. He added that an event will be held in each colony after the successful completion of the drive.