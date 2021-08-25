585 colonies in Hyderabad are 100% vaccinated against Covid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the special Covid-19 vaccination drive which began in the city on Monday, as many as 585 colonies have been declared as 100 per cent Covid vaccinated. An event was held in these colonies after successful completion of the vaccination drive.

On Tuesday, 472 colonies were taken up for vaccination and 297 were declared as 100 per cent vaccinated. A total 922 colonies have been taken up for vaccination. Nearly 30,571 citizens have been vaccinated on Tuesday which include 26,519 (first dose) and 4,052 (second dose) taking the total to 54,408 during the last two days.