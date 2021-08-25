Hyderabad: Seven-month pregnant woman dies, hubby files case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the death of a 38-year-old woman Saritha Rani, who was seven months pregnant, her husband filed a case of criminal negligence against Petlaburj Maternity Hospital. Saritha died on August 11 after complaining of shortness of breath. While being shifted to the ward on a stretcher, she sustained a cut on her little finger and started bleeding. Her breathing deteriorated and she was given an injection to control it, but she passed away soon after.