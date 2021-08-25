Swirl ’n Sweat

Misha Rajani By

HYDERABAD: Hula hoops are the latest fad in the world of exercise, much like it was in 500 BC for the Greeks. Even the Native Americans used hoops for performance-based storytelling and Eskimos used it to hone hunting skills.

Today, content creators such as Eshna Kutty have popularised the hoops on social media. But how can a toy for kids become a way to fitness? Well, enthusiasts tell us that hula hooping can make for a serious workout and is a great addition to traditional exercises and aerobic activities. It not only burns calories and helps in weight loss, but also improves body balance and strengthens core muscles. For some, it is even a tool for reaching a meditative state.

Vineela Penumala

Tollywood actor and fitness model M Ravindra Reddy says hooping is a total-body burner! Not only is it a great cardiovascular home-workout, it improves coordination, strengthens glutes, hips, hamstrings, and calves and also works on the muscles in the upper body such as the triceps, biceps, forearms, and shoulders. “It improves posture, boosts cardiovascular fitness, improves aerobic health and reduces fat around the waist and hips,” says Ravindra.

For the actor, hooping is also a meditative practice. “When an individual is hooping, they focus only on the alignment of the body and are mindful of it,” adds Ravindra. Most people choose a hoop of the wrong size and end up getting disappointed when they can’t master it, says Vineela Penumala, a hula hoop enthusiast.

Therefore, one can start with lighter hoops. “There are different types of hula hoops — weighted, smart and polypro. The hoop should be chosen based on the current strength and fitness level of a person. Beginners can start with a bigger hoop as it allows slower rotations, and then can move to heavy hoops,” she adds.

If you are new to hooping, stick to the basics. First, make sure the feet are positioned correctly and the back is straight, so that one doesn’t bend over and strain the lower back. As with any exercise, one must warm up before hooping to reduce the risk of an injury, tells Vineela. “Then you can start swirling the hula hoop around the waist and move on to tricks such as twirling and wiggling,” she says.

Sharon Christina K, another hula hoop enthusiast, says that much like any other fitness exercise, hooping can be tiresome initially, and one must ensure to not overdo it. “It is safe to start off slow with lighter hoops. If you are in pain after a workout, you should reduce the speed and cut back on time. Overdoing it will only cause more body pain and discourage you,” she says.

Hula Hoop Squat:

Hold the hula hoop in front of you at an arm’s distance. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Toes should be pointing out. Then push your hips out, flex your knees, and lower your body. Simultaneously, move the top of the hula hoop away and squat. Return to the initial position

HULA HOOP EXERCISES

Stretch: Stand straight with your hands on the waist. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend on your left side and then right side

Rolling Reach: Hold the hoop in front and bend forward to touch the floor. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart with your back straight. Then roll the hula hoop to the right, till you reach one end of the room. Repeat on the left side and return to your initial position

Arm Circles: Hold the hula hoop in the air and circle it around your palms and forearms. Elbows should be slightly bent

