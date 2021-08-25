University of Hyderabad suicide case: Mounika’s dad doubts suicide theory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raghusala Lachaiah, father of R Mounika, an MTech student at the University of Hyderabad, who died by suicide on Monday, raised suspicion about his daughter’s death. “She was a brave girl who wasn’t weak. She wouldn’t have take such an extreme step. There was no family pressure and we still doubt the cause of her death at the university. The police have to investigate thoroughly and render justice to my daughter,” said Lachaiah.

Meanwhile, Inspector G Suresh of Gachibowli police station said Mounika had been attending classes online from her home and had returned to the university on August 13 for lab classes. After five days of quarantine, she joined her room in the hostel on August 19. On Sunday, she met her friends and was with them till night. On Monday, she was supposed to come to the lab. When she did not turn up, her friends called her mobile, but there was no response. Later, they informed the university security personnel, who broke into her room and found her hanging inside.

“Prima facie, there is no proof of any issues at home or anywhere else. She was also good in academics. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. A note purportedly written by her, her mobile phone and laptop are also seized and will be sent to forensic analysis,” he said.

UoH issues letter

Meanwhile, the UoH expressed condolences over Mounika’s death. “It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the unfortunate and untimely demise of our student, Raghusala Mounika, MTech - Nanotechnology second year student of the university. We mourn the sudden loss of our student, who had a bright future ahead. The entire UoH prays for her soul to rest in peace,” said a statement .

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance