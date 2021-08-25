STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad suicide case: Mounika’s dad doubts suicide theory

Meanwhile, Inspector G Suresh of Gachibowli police station said Mounika had been attending classes online from her home and had returned to the university on August 13 for lab classes.

Published: 25th August 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

suicide, hangs, rope

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raghusala Lachaiah, father of R Mounika, an MTech student at the University of Hyderabad, who died by suicide on Monday, raised suspicion about his daughter’s death. “She was a brave girl who wasn’t weak. She wouldn’t have take such an extreme step. There was no family pressure and we still doubt the cause of her death at the university. The police have to investigate thoroughly and render justice to my daughter,” said Lachaiah.

Meanwhile, Inspector G Suresh of Gachibowli police station said Mounika had been attending classes online from her home and had returned to the university on August 13 for lab classes. After five days of quarantine, she joined her room in the hostel on August 19. On Sunday, she met her friends and was with them till night. On Monday, she was supposed to come to the lab. When she did not turn up, her friends called her mobile, but there was no response. Later, they informed the university security personnel, who broke into her room and found her hanging inside. 

“Prima facie, there is no proof of any issues at home or anywhere else. She was also good in academics. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. A note purportedly written by her, her mobile phone and laptop are also seized and will be sent to forensic analysis,” he said.

UoH issues letter

Meanwhile, the UoH expressed condolences over Mounika’s death. “It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the unfortunate and untimely demise of our student, Raghusala Mounika, MTech - Nanotechnology second year student of the university. We mourn the sudden loss of our student, who had a bright future ahead. The entire UoH prays for her soul to rest in peace,” said a statement .

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad University suicide case
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp