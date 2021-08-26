Boy falls from balcony, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy named Sukender fell from his home in an apartment complex and died on Wednesday. The building is located in Madinaguda limits of Miyapur.

Sukender was the son of Miyapur SI Linga Nayak and was playing in their house’s balcony. He slipped and fell down. He sustained severe injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.