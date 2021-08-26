Maya Nelluri dabbling in the arts 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After making a mark in the Telugu film industry with Ranarangam, Hyderabad-born actor Maya Nelluri has been dabbling in the world of fine arts lately.The all-rounder, who is currently in Australia, has been holding digital art shows of her works. Scroll through her Instagram page (@mayanelluri) and you can see her growth as an artist.

Maya speaks to CE about her love for painting and how she manages to make time for it amid her busy acting schedules. “I have been painting and sketching since my childhood. I used to also hold exhibitions, apart from doing commissioned art work for different businesses. I love everything creative -- cinema, painting, writing. I have been lucky enough to be able to do what I love,” says the actor who grew up in New Zealand.

Maya, who simply needs an excuse to paint, is working on a digital art series in collaboration with ‘someone big’. “It will be out soon. This is new to me because it is a parallel form of painting. I have been in Australia for the last few months because of the lockdown, and I used this time to learn digital art through online tutorials. Coming up with ideas is most important. Thankfully, I am never short of them.”

Meanwhile, the workaholic can’t wait to start work on her next, Krishna Katam. “Hopefully you will get to see a lot more of me. As for art, I pretty much paint whenever I am free. If I am not acting or writing, I am painting. I am grateful that I have got the opportunity to work with some amazing people, she says.