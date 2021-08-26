STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Maya Nelluri dabbling in the arts 

Meanwhile, the workaholic can’t wait to start work on her next, Krishna Katam.

Published: 26th August 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad-born actor Maya Nelluri

Hyderabad-born actor Maya Nelluri

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After making a mark in the Telugu film industry with Ranarangam, Hyderabad-born actor Maya Nelluri has been dabbling in the world of fine arts lately.The all-rounder, who is currently in Australia, has been holding digital art shows of her works. Scroll through her Instagram page (@mayanelluri) and you can see her growth as an artist.

Maya speaks to CE about her love for painting and how she manages to make time for it amid her busy acting schedules. “I have been painting and sketching since my childhood. I used to also hold exhibitions, apart from doing commissioned art work for different businesses. I love everything creative -- cinema, painting, writing. I have been lucky enough to be able to do what I love,” says the actor who grew up in New Zealand. 

Maya, who simply needs an excuse to paint, is working on a digital art series in collaboration with ‘someone big’. “It will be out soon. This is new to me because it is a parallel form of painting. I have been in Australia for the last few months because of the lockdown, and I used this time to learn digital art through online tutorials. Coming up with ideas is most important. Thankfully, I am never short of them.” 

Meanwhile, the workaholic can’t wait to start work on her next, Krishna Katam. “Hopefully you will get to see a lot more of me. As for art, I pretty much paint whenever I am free. If I am not acting or writing, I am painting. I am grateful that I have got the opportunity to work with some amazing people, she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranarangam Maya Nelluri
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp