Mosquito control drive to continue for 10 weeks in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases in the city, N Satyanarayana, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration has instructed all municipal commissioners to diligently continue with the ‘10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday’ programme. Satyanarayana instructed officials to take up measures such as cleaning overhead tanks, underground storage tanks, cement tanks, rain water harvesting tanks etc and asked them to carry out fogging at regular intervals. He also informed that all public places including bus stands, markets, schools, hospitals etc will be sprayed with one per cent sodium hypochlorite or phenolic disinfectant at frequent intervals, preferably once a week.

The ‘10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday’ campaign was launched by the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao. As a part of this, civic body officials will explain people the need to empty stagnant water from houses and other institutions to curb the spread of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. It will be conducted by GHMC for next 10 weeks in different parts of the city.