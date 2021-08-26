STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana HC raps GHMC over its affidavit on footpath encroachments

It also said that any non-compliance will be taken seriously.

Published: 26th August 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The High Court of Telangana comprising of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday took the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to task for filing an affidavit regarding the removal of encroachments on roads, labelling it as an “eyewash”.
While giving one more opportunity to the GHMC, the court then directed the body to ensure that all encroachments are removed and asked for a tabulated statement on the same.

It also said that any non-compliance will be taken seriously. The bench was hearing a PIL seeking clearance of encroachments on footpaths in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. “What kind of an affidavit is this? Are you serious? This is an eyewash,” the CJ said. The bench said it hoped the authorities would present details of the length of pavements encroached and how much of that was cleared. The GHMC counsel said the authorities would inspect the sites and clear the encroachments if the court gave an order. “Do not ask permission of the court on such matters. You have not done anything since the time last order was passed seven months ago,” the CJ said. 

GHMC counsel began explaining that the GHMC staff was occupied with Covid-19 vaccinations. Stating that vaccination was an important task assigned to the GHMC employees, the lawyer sought time of two weeks to comply with the HC orders. The bench then said that each of the five zonal commissioners of GHMC should separately file affidavits with date-wise details of the removal encroachments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp