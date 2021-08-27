Hyderabad: Labourer gets 10-year jail for stabbing elderly woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Joga Srinivas, a daily labourer accused of robbing and attempting to murder an 80-year-old woman at Medipally of Rachakonda commissionerate in the year 2015, has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and fined Rs 5,000 by the court. Srinivas robbed a chain from a woman thinking that it was a gold chain and stabbed her, when she resisted him. Based on the victim’s statement and other clues, police arrested him. During the trial, the court relied on this evidence and found the accused guilty of the offences.

Srinivas had been a tenant in the victim’s house at Medipally. A few days after he vacated from there, he came to meet her and she offered him tea. After having tea, Srinivas took out a knife and started stabbing her on stomach and chest. He then snatched her chain mistaking it to be one made of gold. As she ran out of the house raising an alarm, Srinivas pushed her forcibly and fled. Meanwhile, neighbours rushed to the elderly woman’s rescue, found her lying in a pool of blood and shifted her to hospital.