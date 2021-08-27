STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Labourer gets 10-year jail for stabbing elderly woman

During the trial, the court relied on this evidence and found the accused guilty of the offences. 

Published: 27th August 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Joga Srinivas, a daily labourer accused of robbing and attempting to murder an 80-year-old woman at Medipally of Rachakonda commissionerate in the year 2015, has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and fined Rs 5,000 by the court. Srinivas robbed a chain from a woman thinking that it was a gold chain and stabbed her, when she resisted him. Based on the victim’s statement and other clues, police arrested him. During the trial, the court relied on this evidence and found the accused guilty of the offences. 

Srinivas had been a tenant in the victim’s house at Medipally. A few days after he vacated from there, he came to meet her and she offered him tea. After having tea, Srinivas took out a knife and started stabbing her on stomach and chest. He then snatched her chain mistaking it to be one made of gold. As she ran out of the house raising an alarm, Srinivas pushed her forcibly and fled. Meanwhile, neighbours rushed to the elderly woman’s rescue, found her lying in a pool of blood and shifted her to hospital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad stabbing case labourer stabd elderly
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp