Hyderabad: Teen ends life over not clearing EAMCET

HYDERABAD: Upset over not qualifying EAMCET, a teenager died by suicide in Nalgonda district on Thursday. Before hanging herself, she left a note stating she could not meet the expectations of her parents.

The 17-year-old was a resident of Kanagal was hopeful of securing a good rank in EAMCET. The results declared on Wednesday, however, were not in her favour. Devastated, she decided to kill herself when her parents were not home.

A note found in the house, purportedly written by her, read, “Sorry mummy and daddy, I cannot face you. You had high hopes for me, but I could not stand up to them.”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.