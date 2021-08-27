Hyderabad's Monda Market to get much-awaited facelift

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will restore the Monda Market, Old Jail Khana and Pot Market to their former glory, said officials. Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar visited the market and decided to take up a comprehensive restoration of the whole area on the lines of the MJ Market renovation, as advised by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

Arvind Kumar told Express that the vegetable, fruit and meat markets would undergo restoration. The old jail structure will also be renovated and a multi-level car parking will be constructed behind that in the existing vacant space. Consultants have been asked to prepare the plan and they will make a presentation on the same in about four weeks.