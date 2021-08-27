Minor fire breaks out at Namapally SBI Branch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in the SBI Bank located near the Exhibition Grounds at Nampally on Thursday. Noticed by the security staff of the bank, the fire was put off immediately and no casualties were reported.The security personnel noticed smoke emanating through the windows and altered bank officials and also the police and fire department. No major damage was reported except for the loss of some furniture. A short circuit is beleived to be the cause of the fire. A case in this regard has been registered.