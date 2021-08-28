American IT & overseas education services company opens branch in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: iCloud Technologies, an American IT and overseas education services company, opened its second branch in India, in Hyderabad on Friday.

The chief guest for the inauguration was Dr Guguloth Shankar Naik, Telangana State Information Commissioner. Shankar Nayak said that the government will provide adequate support to bring foreign education closer to the poor students of Telangana.

The event was graced by KL University Director Vissu and iCloud Technologies founders Ramakondareddy, CEO Narasimhareddy, CFO Krishnareddy and the company management.