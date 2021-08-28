STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahathalli to be on Netflix, give funny takes on movies

Collaborating with the cast of Thimmarusu, she shot episodes with actors Kusha Kapila and Satyadev 

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After a long day at work, all we want to do is lay back, have a drink and binge on funny social media content. Influencer Jahnavi Dasetty a.k.a Mahathalli has been making us laugh for years, with her cheeky Telugu videos and jokes. 

Upping her game, Jahnavi is now venturing into the OTT space. She will soon be seen hosting a show on Netflix, wherein she presents funny reviews of movies. “I recently shot something with Netflix a few days ago, it is in collaboration with the cast of Thimmarusu and will release soon. Netflix is doing a fun but subtle promotion for this. I recently did one episode with Kusha Kapila where we reviewed the movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. I also did one with Satyadev.”

The idea is to generate some fun content and Jahnavi hopes that people like it. The influencer is also working on a few web series. Coming to her personal life, she recently hopped on the EV bandwagon — she bought an MG ZS EV. “I want to be more environment friendly and inspire the youth.

There’s so much talk these days about switching to electronic vehicles and using cleaner modes of transport. I am quite excited about making this change,” says Jahnavi, who enjoys a massive following on Instagram with 9,18,000 followers.

