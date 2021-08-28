Mallanna arrested for ‘extortion’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chilkalguda police, late on Friday, arrested Chintapandu Naveen popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna in connection with an alleged extortion case.

An astrologer, Sannidhanam Lakshmikant Sharma, who is a resident of Madhura Nagar, Chilkalguda, lodged a complaint with the police that some people were deliberately spreading fake news about him.

He also alleged that he received a WhatsApp call from a person who identified himself as Teenmaar Mallanna, that news against him would be published in the electronic media and on YouTube channels if he failed to pay him Rs 30 lakh.Lakshmikant Sharma told the police he received the call on August 19. Following this, police registered a complaint under Sections 387 and 504 of the IPC.