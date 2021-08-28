R&D centre on molecule development in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adding yet another feature to Hyderabad’s fame as a research and development hub for pharma, Tetra Med Sciences Pvt Ltd, subsidiary of Tetra Global in St Louis, US, kicked off their R&D centre operations on Friday.

“Covid impacted global supply chains especially in the pharma sector given the huge dependence on APIs from China. Our new R&D Centre at Hyderabad, India’s pharma hub, is an important step in our commitment to the Atmanirbhar vision,” said Sunita Eyunni, Director, Tetra Med Sciences.