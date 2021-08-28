Time for clock tower to tick again

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 100-year-old clock tower in Monda Market, Secunderabad, will soon start ticking again as the GHMC has decided to repair it. During the time of the British, the various clock towers across the city helped people tell time as not everyone could afford a watch.

GHMC will spend Rs 10.75 lakh to fix the five-foot-tall clock tower on Monda Market, which was declared as a heritage building in 2006. However, due to negligence, the structure was dilapidated.

‘’We have preserved two landmark iconic tower clocks at Ramgopalpet and Secunderabad. The inoperative heritage tower clock at Monda Market too will be restored and conserved on the same lines,” Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner, B Srinivas Reddy told Express.

The GHMC had also recently restored a heritage stepwell at Bansilalpet. Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar who visited the place sometimes ago, instructed GHMC officials to take measures to repair the clock. There are around a dozen clock towers in the city - three in Secunderabad and nine in Hyderabad.

They are located at Secunderabad, James Street in Ramgopalpet, Monda Market, Fateh Maidan Club, Mozamjahi Market, Sultan Bazar, Devdi Raja Chowk in Shalibanda, Khilwat Palace, Charminar, Kachiguda Railway Station, St George Church and Mahboob Chowk in Lad Bazar. A few of them, which were in bad shape, were renovated.

However, many clocks still remain defunct and need repairs, GHMC officials added.