Traffic curbs for Sunday strolls on Tank Bund

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday issued a notice on traffic regulations at Tank Bund on Sunday evenings from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:19 AM

Tank Bund, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday issued a notice on traffic regulations at Tank Bund on Sunday evenings from 5 pm to 8 pm. This would enable families to have a leisurely evening out without worrying about traffic.

Following the request of a netizen, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao suggested traffic diversions at Tank Bund on Sundays. Thereafter, the police issued fresh traffic rules to make the site pedestrian-friendly.

Vehicle flow from Liberty towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Talli bridge and Iqbal Minar. Traffic coming from the Telugu Talli towards Tank Bund will not be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty, Himayatnagar. Parking places for vehicles heading from Ambedkar Statue towards the Tank Bund are from Ambedkar Statue to Lepakshi.

Others are at Dr Cars, New MLA Quarters in Adarshnagar and near Andhra Secretariat. All the mentioned parking places are within than 500 metre of walking distance towards the 2-km stretch of Tank Bund.

Vehicles from Karbala Maidan towards Tank Bund will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda DBR Mills, Lower Tank Bund, Katta Maisamma Temple, Telugu Talli Flyover. Parking for visitors coming from Karbala Maidan are Sailing Club Children’s Park, Buddha Bhavan towards Necklace Road and NTR Grounds.

Traffic from DBR Mills towards Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Ghosala, Kavadiguda, Jabbar Complex and Bible House. Visitors can enjoy the 34 bronze-sculpted statues, shacks and kiosks, lamp posts, I LOVE HYDERABAD and boat rides. 

