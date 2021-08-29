STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Annapurna Meal Scheme canteens set to get a makeover 

Presently, people coming to the stalls to have meals are forced to stand in the open and eat from the paper plates without any proper facilities like drinking water and toilet facilities.

Published: 29th August 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

The new Annapurna canteen at Kukatpally, which will provide better dining experience to customers on a pilot-basis.

The new Annapurna canteen at Kukatpally, which will provide better dining experience to customers on a pilot-basis.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The five-rupee Annapurna Meal Scheme which people are used to getting from small and cramped stalls is all set to undergo changes, allowing residents to dine in halls with proper seating arrangements, decent cafe ambience, lighting, drinking water and toilet facilities by having spacious Annapurna canteens in the GHMC Kukatpally zone. There will be five such canteens in the five GHMC circles of KKP zone.

GHMC’s Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha said that one such Annapurna canteen was built in front of the zonal office at Moospet on a pilot basis, while another four will come up in Kukatpally, Alwal, Gajularamam and Quthbullapur circles for which sites have been identified and works will begin soon. Each canteen has been built at an estimated cost of `7.5 lakh. In next phase, about 22 wards which fall in the zone would also have such canteens as the sites are being identified.

Presently, people coming to the stalls to have meals are forced to stand in the open and eat from the paper plates without any proper facilities like drinking water and toilet facilities. There are about 200 Annapurna canteens in the GHMC limits with over 60,000 people, mostly the poor and daily wage labourers, who seek the services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annapurna Meal Scheme GHMC Kukatpally zone Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad Annapurna canteens
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp