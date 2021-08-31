STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC installs statues of Covid warriors

These statues have been installed as part of the junction improvement plan, Kukatpally zonal commissioner, V Mamatha told Express.

Published: 31st August 2021

Statues of a doctor (left), a policeman (middle) and a sanitation worker at display at Vivekanada Nagar junction, Kukatpally in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Applauding the dedication and commitment of Covid warriors -- doctors, sanitation workers and police -- and as a respect for the services rendered by them during these difficult times, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has installed three statues, one each of sanitation staff, doctor and police officer at Vivekananda Nagar junction in Kukatpally.

These statues have been installed as part of the junction improvement plan, Kukatpally zonal commissioner, V Mamatha told Express. She said these Covid warriors without caring for their lives worked selflessly, and this has been appreciated by all sections of society. As a token of appreciation and commendation to them, these structures have been installed by the GHMC.

Next to each statue, is a caption. “A caring heart” is written for the doctor, the signage next to the police officer describes him as a person who acts swiftly. “Working hands” is mentioned for the sanitation worker who is seen holding a broom in her hand.

“The world will never forget their services during the pandemic,” Mamatha said in a tweet. Several netizens also tweeted their appreciation. “We salute the great (Covid) warriors, but at the same time, we can’t forget about the extortion by a few corporate hospitals (sic),’’ tweeted RS Rajput. ‘’Great honour to all public serving and Covid warriors (sic),’’ tweeted Jagadish. “Awesome, Yes really we should recognise them’’ (sic), tweeted Nimmagadda Arupanand.

