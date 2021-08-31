Heavy rains ensure steady inflows to Osmansagar and Himayatsagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains lashing in the city outskirts, there are steady inflows from the catchment areas into the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar water reservoirs. Osmansagar received inflows at the rate of 3,055 cusecs while Himayatsagar received inflows at a rate of 2,570 cusecs till Monday afternoon. More inflows are likely as rains are occurring in the catchment areas.

Against the full tank level (FTL) of 1790.00 feet (3.90 tmcft) in Osmansagar, the present level is about 1787.65 feet (3.361 tmcft). As against the FTL of 1763.50 feet (2.97 tmcft) in Himayatsagar, the present level is about 1762.82 feet (2.763 tmcft).

If there are continuous inflows into the twin reservoirs, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is likely to open the floodgates to let water into the downstream of River Musi. Early this month, there were incessant rains in the city and neighbouring districts leading to heavy inflows in these two water reservoirs filling them to brimming level forcing the Water Board to open the floodgates and release water into the downstream of River Musi.