Mallaram pump house flooded, water supply hit due to heavy rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to heavy rains in the Siddipet district, the Mallaram pump house in Siddipet that supplies drinking water from Godavari river to various parts of the city was flooded. Officials say the submergence will affect the city’s water supply for the next two days.

The 13-cm rainfall in the span of two hours resulted in flash floods and water entered into the pump house. Senior officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) rushed to spot to dewater the pump house by pressing pump houses. HMWS&SB officials told Express that due to heavy rains in Siddipet, rainwater entered into Mallaram pump house and it affected the pump motors.

As measures are being taken to dewater and restore the pump house, there will be short or delayed water supply for the next 48 hours in Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Sainikpuri, Nizampet, Patencheru, Bachupally and other parts of the city.

Meanwhile, HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore visited the pump house. Mallaram plant today. Because of the submergence, there will be a shortfall of 110 million gallons per day (MGD) to the city. The HMWS&SB is pumping an additional 40 MGD from Singur, 27 MGD from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar and diverting 12 MGD from Krishna, which is almost 75 per cent (total 79 MGD) of the shortfall, to address the water needs of residents. For the city to get back to full normalcy, it requires three days, officials said.

Dana Kishore conducted a tele-conference with all staff to ensure that free water tankers are supplied to all slums as they don’t have household sumps. In the evening hours of Monday, the water was being cleared from the pump house and a spare motor from Bommakal will be installed. Proposal for a retaining wall so that the compound wall is not breached is being mulled over.