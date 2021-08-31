STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modern essential: Nail care and art

In a world where we prefer candid-friendly photography, many want not just their outfit or accessories to stand out, but also for their nails to look attractive.

Published: 31st August 2021 08:45 AM

nail art

Nail art

By Tejal Sinha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As opposed to a common belief, painting nails is not a 21st-century phenomenon; there are records of women in ancient Egypt, during 5,000 to 3,000 BC, dyeing their nails with henna to flaunt their social status or seductiveness. Fast forward to 2021 AD, and the practice is far from dying as newer designs and methods crop up to take nail art to the next level.        

In a world where we prefer candid-friendly photography, many want not just their outfit or accessories to stand out, but also for their nails to look attractive. Nikitha Singh, founder of Finger Tips: The Nail Studio, which has its franchise at Banjara Hills, says that nail art has become very essential these days.

“When you talk, you are doing a lot of hand movements and everyone notices your hands. These days, even young girls feel incomplete without getting their nails done. When you’re dressed up for an event and your nails are not done, you feel incomplete. People feel like decorating their nails too. More than a luxury, getting nail art has become essential.” 

Sandhya Reddy, who loves getting her nails done while traveling across other countries, noticed a great demand for the service in India. “In 2016, people were not quite aware of nail art or nail care, especially in the cities. They had a notion that trimming the nails was the only way to keep your nails healthy. This isn’t the complete truth. As you take care of your hair, it is equally important to take care of your nails. However, with every passing year, getting your nails done or decorating them with art have become essential. There is a high demand for it in the city,” adds Sandhya.

 Top 3 nail art trends

HD glitter nails
Also known as intelligent gel nail art, the method will make your nails change their colour or sparkle under the light. In the sunshine, they look regular, but when you are under a spotlight or multi-coloured lights, the art on your nails will sparkle. It changes its focus with the impression of light.

Ombre nails
Ombre nails art has been popular in hair and couture, and similarly it has gained popularity in the world of nail art. In this type of manicure, the base of your nail is painted with a lighter colour that gradually darken as it reaches the tip of your nail. 

Jelly nails
Gel nails, or jelly nails, are a form of nail extensions that are made from a gel-like substance and hardened with ultraviolet rays. They look like jelly and can be used as a nail polish too. These kind of extensions are hard and have got a glossy finish. Today, 3D jam nails are also gaining popularity. 

Tips to keep your nails healthy 
 Your nails are not tools, do not use them to do your usual chores
 Do not use nails while using a zip, instead use your fingers   
 Don’t let the pressure go on to the stress areas of your nails   
 Nourish your nails with cuticle oils   
 Check if the salon are using LED lamps as the UV ones are harmful   
 For beginners, don’t go with long nails at first 
 Keep refiling your nails

