Charm restored

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stepwell at Bapughat is a sight to behold. After being restored by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Swachh Warriors GWS, IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the historic stepwell.

“...Its breathtakingly beautifully restored... Thanks #GWS & all those involved... Minister sir has assured extending all possible help & whatever it takes to restore similar stepwells in the state (sic),” MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted alongside photos of the inaugural ceremony, which was attended by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and other dignitaries.

Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated the revived stepwell at Bapughat today.

Its breathtakingly beautifully restored

Thanks #GWS & all those involved

Minister sir has assured extending all possible help & whatever it takes to restore similar stepwells in the state pic.twitter.com/3NW2PL4YBc — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) November 29, 2021

Water conservationist Kalpana Ramesh also tweeted about the restoration: “Yet another fantastic Stepwell Restoration at Bapughat by @GWS_Swachh. Happy to have played a role as #HDF and @rainwater_info. Grt opportunity to showcase our work to @KTRTRS garu, @GadwalvijayaTRS and @arvindkumar_ias Sir. Thankyou for the support and encouragement.” The stepwell is likely to emerge as a cultural hub. On Tuesday, a theatre workshop was held for students.