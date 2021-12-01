STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Charm restored

The stepwell is likely to emerge as a cultural hub. On Tuesday, a theatre workshop was held for students.

Published: 01st December 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Restored stepwell

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stepwell at Bapughat is a sight to behold. After being restored by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Swachh Warriors GWS, IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the historic stepwell.

“...Its breathtakingly beautifully restored... Thanks #GWS & all those involved... Minister sir has assured extending all possible help & whatever it takes to restore similar stepwells in the state (sic),” MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted alongside photos of the inaugural ceremony, which was attended by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and other dignitaries. 

Water conservationist Kalpana Ramesh also tweeted about the restoration: “Yet another fantastic Stepwell Restoration at Bapughat by @GWS_Swachh. Happy to have played a role as #HDF and  @rainwater_info. Grt opportunity to showcase our work to @KTRTRS  garu, @GadwalvijayaTRS and @arvindkumar_ias Sir. Thankyou for the support and encouragement.” The stepwell is likely to emerge as a cultural hub. On Tuesday, a theatre workshop was held for students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bapughat stepwell Hyderabad tourism
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp