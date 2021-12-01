IIIT-H students to get free e-bike rides through Hala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hala Mobility launched its user application for customers to book their rides, rentals, charging stations, or service booking. It is currently offering a single-seater e-bike within closed campuses of the city.

At the launch, Hala showcased its keyless smart app. The launch and demo were done to showcase how inter-campus commuting can be solved by electric bikes which reduce pollution. The service will be launched this December. Everyone in the IIIT-Hyderabad campus can benefit from this e-bike deployed by Hala free of cost for the next three months.

These smart scooters are equipped with smart batteries and Hala will also deploy a few charging stations within the campus. Hala is a 100 per cent electric ride-sharing platform solving last-mile connectivity problems with a vision of reducing pollution, traffic congestion, and affordable commute. The scooters are equipped with bluetooth connectivity and GPS making it easy to unlock the vehicle via mobile phone.

Principal Secretary to ITE&C Department, Jayesh Ranjan said, “It is interesting that Hala decided to extend services to EVs irrespective of the brand they are associated with.”