Rs 23 lakh worth gold hidden in airplane seat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gold in paste form concealed in the pockets of a seat in an aircraft was seized by Customs officials at RGIA on Tuesday. The flight had arrived from Guwahati.

They searched an Indigo Airlines flight and found gold in paste form concealed inside the pockets in one of the seats in the flight. After extraction, 472.8 grams of gold, valued at R 23.33 lakh was found.

Officials suspect an insider could have been tasked to take out the gold from the flight and hand it over to the receivers.