Actor Sudheer Babu’s wife Priyadarshini among Shilpa Chowdary’s victims

HYDERABAD: Among the long list of victims who were duped by socialite-turned-film producer Shilpa Chowdary, Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu’s wife Priyadarshini appears to be the latest.

She was duped of Rs 3.90 crore under the pretext of investment in real estate. Meanwhile, police have identified several bank accounts operated by Shilpa and her husband Srinivas Prasad. “All the accounts are based in Hyderabad. We have sent letters to respective banks to freeze them,” said ACP Raghunandan Rao.

Sudheer Babu and wife Priyadarshini

The custody petition moved by the police, has also been adjourned to Thursday by court. Shilpa and Srinivas Prasad were arrested by the Narsingi police on Saturday in connection with a multi-crore investment fraud, after a cheating complaint was lodged by one of the victims Divya Reddy, who was influenced to invest Rs 2.5 crore in Shilpa’s “real estate business”.

Further, several other people who were allegedly cheated by the couple, have also approached the police. They have been directed to respective police stations based on jurisdiction, said an official.

Starting her career as a producer for Sehari movie, Shilpa eventually built contacts in Tollywood, many of whom are the current victims. It is also alleged that people from different walks of life were lured by her smooth business charm and fell prey. The couple are currently in judicial remand.