STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cancelling laughter

In his controversial monologue, Vir Das said there are ‘two Indias’ and looks like we’re hellbent on proving that there’s just one India — that bans and cancels comedy shows.

Published: 02nd December 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

stand up comedy, microphone

For representational purposes

By Bhavneet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the second column in a row, I’m forced to write about a comedian. If there is one thing you need to know about comedians, it’s how much they hate talking about other (more famous) comedians.

In his controversial monologue, Vir Das said there are ‘two Indias’ and looks like we’re hellbent on proving that there’s just one India — that bans and cancels comedy shows. Oh, I miss the days when angry trolls and fringe organisations were busy targeting Bollywood stars and films. Remember when 
Padmaavat got flack? 

Munawar Faruqui

Those truly were the good days. Not because it was someone else’s art form (yes I called Bollywood art), but because the people who were in the controversy were watching it unfold from their untouchable high castles, comfortably sipping a martini (just what I think actors drink), protected by a team of overqualified lawyers who told them to drop the ‘i’ from the name and mint the same amount of money.

Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra — despite being some of the ‘biggest comedians’ (gulps) in the country -- are far from that. Both of them have seen their sold-out shows get cancelled over the last week in Bengaluru. Just a few weeks before that, a show was called off because a group of people threatened to ‘self immolate’ if the show went on. 

The argument against these comedians has always been that they are ‘hurting sentiments’ and that ‘they should do comedy like Kapil Sharma’, who never hurts sentiments. Now, even if we choose to overlook the unapologetic sexism, men dressed as women, mediocre skits, copied jokes, paid audience, laugh tracks, a tabla backing punchlines and a dedicated person with a mic to laugh, we need to understand that all comedy hurts someone’s sentiments if you want it to.

Every joke ever cracked has been at someone’s expense (including the haathi-cheeti jokes that offend elephants) if you chose to overlook the fact that it is a ‘joke’. Oxford Dictionary defines the word ‘joke’ as ‘something that you say or do to make people laugh’ — LAUGH. If you don’t laugh, trust me, the comedian is already having a worse evening than you.

Comics now walk a tightrope between getting beaten up by the Right and cancelled by the Left, and if we keep up this ‘we hate laughing’ attitude, they’ll be left with just two options. First, strangle their comedy career with that tight rope. Or, the second — the far worse option — buy a salwar kameez/fake moustache to play the opposite gender on The Kapil Sharma Show. Trust me, you don’t want to see me in a salwar kameez.

(Bhavneet is a stand-up comedian and this may be his new material. The views are personal)


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Comedy Comedians
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp