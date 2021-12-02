Hyderabad man kills wife, tries to make it look like suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maheshwaram police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of killing his wife. The police said Alvala Narsimha strangled Mangamma, then hung a noose on the ceiling fan to make it look like his wife had died by suicide, and then fled from home.

The couple were residing at Manikyammaguda of Maheshwaram, had been married for around 16 years and had two sons. Their children are studying in a nearby residential school. Narsimha had been suspecting his wife of having an affair with another man, and often quarrelled with her and even harassed her over his suspicion. On Sunday too, they quarreled over the same issue. On Monday Mangamma was found dead in their home, while Narsimha had fled.

Neighbours who saw Mangamma’s body informed her family members. On their complaint, the police registered a murder case against Narsimha. On Wednesday, they arrested him.