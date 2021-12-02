Kukatpally cop molests 14-year-old, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old police constable deputed to Kukatpally police station, was arrested at Shankarpally on the city outskirts under POCSO Act after he had sexually harassed his tenant’s 14-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

The victim’s family migrated from Andhra Pradesh and were residing in the constable’s house. The girl studies in a nearby school and her parents are daily wage labourers. On Wednesday, at 7.45 am, after her parents left for work, the girl was getting ready for school.

The accused constable, suddenly barged into her house and molested her. As the girl raised an alarm, he fled. The girl told her mother about the incident who in turn alerted the neighbours. All of them caught the constable, roughed him up and handed him over to the police. On a complaint by the girl’s mother, police lodged a case and arrested him. The girl’s statement was also recorded.