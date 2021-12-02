STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: No Sunday Funday this week amid Covid fears

In the wake of growing concern over the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the weekly Sunday-Funday event will not be held on the coming Sunday.

Published: 02nd December 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

A small crowd turns up for Sunday Funday at Tank Bund.

A small crowd that turned up for Sunday Funday at Tank Bund in November. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of growing concern over the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the weekly Sunday-Funday event will not be held on the coming Sunday.

MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday tweeted that event shall not be held on December 5 ‘as a matter of abundant precaution.’ However, the traffic regulations that are placed every Sunday on Tank Bund road, proposed to ease the movement of visitors for the Sunday-Funday event, will still be enforced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunday Funday Hyderabad Tankbund
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp