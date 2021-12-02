Hyderabad: No Sunday Funday this week amid Covid fears
In the wake of growing concern over the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the weekly Sunday-Funday event will not be held on the coming Sunday.
Published: 02nd December 2021 10:56 AM | Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 10:56 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: In the wake of growing concern over the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the weekly Sunday-Funday event will not be held on the coming Sunday.
MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday tweeted that event shall not be held on December 5 ‘as a matter of abundant precaution.’ However, the traffic regulations that are placed every Sunday on Tank Bund road, proposed to ease the movement of visitors for the Sunday-Funday event, will still be enforced.