Hyderabad: No Sunday Funday this week amid Covid fears

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of growing concern over the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the weekly Sunday-Funday event will not be held on the coming Sunday.

MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday tweeted that event shall not be held on December 5 ‘as a matter of abundant precaution.’ However, the traffic regulations that are placed every Sunday on Tank Bund road, proposed to ease the movement of visitors for the Sunday-Funday event, will still be enforced.