Post attack on actress, KBR Park to have better security 

In an attempt to step up security at KBR park and make the area safer for walkers, the city police held a meeting with GHMC and forest officials at the park on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd December 2021

File Picture of KBR Park in Hyderabad. (File photo | EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to step up security at KBR park and make the area safer for walkers, the city police held a meeting with GHMC and forest officials at the park on Wednesday. The meeting comes in the wake of a recent incident in which actress Shalu Chourasiya was attacked and robbed in a dark patch on the walkway of the park. 

DCP West Zone, Hyderabad city AR Srinivas visited the park on Wednesday, along with GHMC and forest officials. They assessed the current situation in and around the park.

“We have identified some immediate measures that have to be taken up at the park in coordination with other stakeholders, to make the park more safe and secure for people. Measures to improve illumination, increasing the number of CCTV cameras in and around the park, beefing up security to patrol the area round the clock and the GHMC deploying guards were suggested during the meeting,” Srinivas told Express. 

The preventive measures will focus on the safety of people even during odd hours. Actress Chourasiya’s incident exposed several security lapses and safety concerns at the park, and also the dysfunctional CCTV cameras, on which the police have been heavily depending on for detecting cases. After the incident, all cameras in the area were repaired and brought into a working condition. Foot and vehicle patrolling have been intensified.

